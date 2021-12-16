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A Trashberg update
I’ve been putting off writing this for weeks now.
Dec 16, 2021
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Ashley Feinberg
135
43
1
September 2021
I can explain
Let's funnel our crippling anxiety into content.
Sep 27, 2021
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Ashley Feinberg
48
16
August 2021
What's in your search history, Mike Isaac?
"But then I thought, well, poop is not white. So something else is happening."
Aug 26, 2021
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Ashley Feinberg
46
13
1
Someone's gotta stop giving Lena Dunham pets
Sarah.McLachlan--"Angel".mp3
Aug 18, 2021
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Ashley Feinberg
59
21
2
July 2021
The Rumsfeld memos you probably haven't seen
A war criminal who knew his medium, gone about 20 years too late.
Jul 16, 2021
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Ashley Feinberg
29
8
June 2021
What's in your search history, Libby Watson?
Roughly 50 consecutive searches for Halo screenshots, for one.
Jun 25, 2021
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Ashley Feinberg
29
9
Partisanship is tearing WikiFeet apart
It's time for our nation of foot fetishists to heal.
Jun 12, 2021
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Ashley Feinberg
34
14
We're on Discord, baby
Along with the rest of the Discontents collective!
Jun 7, 2021
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Ashley Feinberg
9
Trashbag: Checking in with party boy Gaetz
And a special new twist on Guess the Mouth.
Jun 7, 2021
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Ashley Feinberg
53
25
A little dive into Melania's sister's Twitter feed
What is she thinking, indeed.
Jun 4, 2021
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Ashley Feinberg
32
7
May 2021
Trashbag: Modern conservatism is just being mad
And of course, guess the mouth.
May 16, 2021
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Ashley Feinberg
80
26
My Google search history: a frank interrogation
Featuring guest interrogator Kate Knibbs.
May 13, 2021
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Ashley Feinberg
48
12
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