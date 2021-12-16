We did it, Joe. Stephen Jaffe/Getty

I’ve been putting off writing this for weeks now. Partially because it feels like admitting some sort of defeat, but also because I just feel really, really bad.

I’ve been radio silent for so long that I feel like I owe it to all of you to be as transparent as humanly possible. But if you don’t care about any of this and just want to know what’s going on, the short of it is that I paused subscriptions back in October, and anyone who bought an annual subscription should be getting a refund on the remainder of that time shortly. I’m not entirely sure how long it takes to go through, but if some time has passed and you still haven’t heard anything, just shoot me an email (you can just reply to this) and I’ll try to figure out what’s going on. I’ll likely still be posting to Trashberg, but only sporadically and without any sort of paid option.

You are now free to either carry on with your life and never think about this again or read on as I try not to ramble too much.

Before I started Trashberg, I'd been batting around the idea of a book about my dad’s and sister’s suicides (I’ve written about this a couple times in the past, but I always knew I wanted to do something more substantial when I was mentally ready). I left my job at Slate partially because I felt like this book was something I needed to do, but also because, after eight or nine years, blogging regularly was starting to make me miserable. When Substack came to me, I thought this might actually be the perfect solution. I figured that I would welcome a chance to think about something lighthearted a few times a week. But as it turns out, jumping from making fun of Joe Biden’s dick outline or whatever to exploring the deaths of half my immediate family wasn’t actually as simple as I’d hoped.

Since I found it impossible to maintain those two opposing frames of mind, I put the book aside and tried my best to fake it with Trashberg. The longer I tried to force myself to have fun with this, though, the harder it was and, frankly, the more depressed I became. I’ve now realized that trying to ignore that or work around it just isn’t an option for me. I don’t think I’ll really be able to fully to commit to anything until I try to see this book through.

As I mentioned up top, I don’t think I’m done with Trashberg entirely. I hope to post occasionally when I actually have something to say or a joke too stupid to ignore, but I know I simply can’t keep up a posting schedule right now, as awful as I feel about it. And I definitely don’t feel comfortable charging subscribers going forward. So! That is where things stand for now, and I do sincerely apologize for taking so long to let you guys know what was going on.

If you have any questions/concerns/desire to yell at me for being a fraud, please feel free to shoot me an email or Twitter DM. And I look forward to seeing you all again in two months when the Cuomo brothers finally announce their new podcast, Two Canceled Italians.